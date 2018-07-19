Genie Energy Ltd Class B (GNE) Short Interest Down 65.8% in June

Genie Energy Ltd Class B (NYSE:GNE) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 29th, there was short interest totalling 328,768 shares, a decline of 65.8% from the June 15th total of 960,900 shares. Currently, 2.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,404 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy Ltd Class B during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Old West Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Genie Energy Ltd Class B during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd Class B by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 240,676 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Genie Energy Ltd Class B by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 867,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 55,724 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Genie Energy Ltd Class B alerts:

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $6.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.40 million, a P/E ratio of 199.00 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Genie Energy Ltd Class B has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $7.17.

Genie Energy Ltd Class B (NYSE:GNE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $89.27 million during the quarter. Genie Energy Ltd Class B had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%.

GNE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genie Energy Ltd Class B from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Genie Energy Ltd Class B

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail energy provider; and an oil and gas exploration company. The company operates through three segments: Genie Retail Energy; Afek Oil and Gas, Ltd.; and Genie Oil and Gas. It resells electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers primarily in the Eastern and Midwestern United States; and offers energy brokerage and advisory services.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Genie Energy Ltd Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genie Energy Ltd Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.