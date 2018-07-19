General Motors (GM) Stake Lessened by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management trimmed its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Advisors Preferred LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 407.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the period. Knott David M bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. 73.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other General Motors news, EVP Alan S. Batey sold 215,685 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $9,276,611.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,638,387.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

General Motors stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 6,768,671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,141,145. General Motors has a 12 month low of $34.50 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $56.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.64.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.19. General Motors had a positive return on equity of 23.03% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The firm had revenue of $36.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $57.00 target price on General Motors and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded General Motors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

