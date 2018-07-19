Generac (GNRC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Generac Holdings Inc. is a manufacturer of backup power generation products serving residential, light commercial and industrial markets. The Company designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets a range of automatic, stationary standby, and portable generators. Generac’s power systems range in output from 800 watts to 9 megawatts and are available through a broad network of independent and industrial dealers, retailers and wholesalers. The Company offers generators fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and Bi-Fuel. It also provides air-cooled engines. In addition, Generac designs, manufactures, sources and modifies engines, alternators, automatic transfer switches and other components necessary for its products. The Company’s generators are fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel and Bi-Fuel (combined diesel and natural gas). Generac Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Generac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Generac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Generac from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Generac from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Generac has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.98.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.58. Generac has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $54.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $397.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.66 million. Generac had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Generac will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $1,026,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 883,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,362,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Russell S. Minick sold 14,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $755,532.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,440.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,662 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,333 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Generac by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Generac by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Generac by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Springs Asset Management LLC now owns 28,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 50,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other engine powered products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

