Gartner (IT) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Gartner (NYSE:IT) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Morgan Stanley currently has a $140.13 rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on IT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gartner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Gartner from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Gartner to $148.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 price target on Gartner and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Gartner from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Shares of Gartner traded down $0.51, hitting $139.62, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 1,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,723. Gartner has a 52-week low of $111.57 and a 52-week high of $142.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. Gartner had a positive return on equity of 33.99% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $964.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that Gartner will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 1,800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.24, for a total value of $247,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,639,811.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 800 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,123,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,943,685. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,393,527 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $634,387,000 after buying an additional 1,261,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Gartner by 114.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,982 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $201,598,000 after buying an additional 915,229 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 22.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,589,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $422,148,000 after buying an additional 662,107 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 11,530.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 453,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 449,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Gartner by 28.7% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,484,145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,566,000 after buying an additional 330,798 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through four segments: Research, Consulting, Events, and Talent Assessment & Other. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to our analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

