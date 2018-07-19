Garner Asset Management Corp Acquires Shares of 74,172 Colony Capital Inc (CLNY)

Garner Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 74,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CLNY. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at $3,506,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at $1,385,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at $705,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at $584,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Colony Capital during the second quarter valued at $526,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd.

NYSE CLNY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.03. 86,525 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,446. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Colony Capital Inc has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $14.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%.

About Colony Capital

Colony Capital, Inc, formerly Colony Financial, Inc, is a global real estate and investment management company. The Company operates through five segments: Real Estate Equity, including Light industrial real estate assets and operating platform; Single-family residential rentals through an investment in Colony Starwood Homes and Other real estate equity investments; Real Estate Debt, which includes loan originations and acquisitions, and Investment Management, which includes investment management of the Company-sponsored funds and other investment vehicles.

