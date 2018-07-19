Gapcoin (GAP) Reaches Market Capitalization of $212,162.00

Gapcoin (CURRENCY:GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Gapcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Gapcoin has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Gapcoin has a total market cap of $212,162.00 and $88.00 worth of Gapcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Gapcoin Profile

Gapcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 21st, 2014. Gapcoin’s total supply is 13,533,766 coins. The official website for Gapcoin is gapcoin.org . Gapcoin’s official Twitter account is @Gapcoin

Buying and Selling Gapcoin

Gapcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gapcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gapcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gapcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

