Gabelli Lowers W W Grainger (GWW) to Hold

Gabelli lowered shares of W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $386.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock. Gabelli also issued estimates for W W Grainger’s FY2018 earnings at $14.90 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $16.80 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.95 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $19.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $20.35 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on GWW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W W Grainger from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of W W Grainger from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sell rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of W W Grainger in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of W W Grainger from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. W W Grainger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $276.07.

W W Grainger stock opened at $338.99 on Monday. W W Grainger has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $341.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

W W Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.86. W W Grainger had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 39.23%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that W W Grainger will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Jadin sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.93, for a total value of $8,320,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 49,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,191,270.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eric R. Tapia sold 216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total transaction of $60,205.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,078,685.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,481 shares of company stock valued at $9,095,942 over the last quarter. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,005,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,517 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 493.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,656,000 after purchasing an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 4,050.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,024,000 after purchasing an additional 276,672 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in W W Grainger by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 272,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,968,000 after purchasing an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in W W Grainger by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,649,000 after acquiring an additional 7,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) supplies; and other related products and services that are used by businesses and institutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, metalworking tools, and various other products.

