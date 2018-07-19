FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Achaogen Inc (AKAO) Issued By Leerink Swann

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Swann dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Achaogen in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. Leerink Swann analyst A. Fadia now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.29.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AKAO. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. BidaskClub raised Achaogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.73.

NASDAQ AKAO opened at $7.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $316.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Achaogen has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.75.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Achaogen had a negative return on equity of 97.86% and a negative net margin of 2,384.08%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 144,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 331,039 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Achaogen by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 117,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Achaogen news, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 77,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $1,005,755.94. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 7,028,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,506,552.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Robert W. Duggan purchased 468,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $6,116,481.22. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,602,269 shares in the company, valued at $86,225,633.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,625,313 shares of company stock worth $19,523,211 and sold 4,353 shares worth $46,671. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Achaogen, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections in the United States. The company is principally developing plazomicin for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including urinary tract infections, blood stream infections, and other infections due to MDR enterobacteriaceae comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacteriaceae.

