FY2019 EPS Estimates for SANDVIK AB/ADR Boosted by Analyst (SDVKY)

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for SANDVIK AB/ADR in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Phillips now expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SANDVIK AB/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. SANDVIK AB/ADR had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SDVKY. ValuEngine upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SANDVIK AB/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SDVKY opened at $17.57 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.93. SANDVIK AB/ADR has a 52-week low of $15.35 and a 52-week high of $20.18.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SANDVIK AB/ADR stock. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in SANDVIK AB/ADR (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,234 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in SANDVIK AB/ADR were worth $3,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SANDVIK AB/ADR Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal-cutting, and materials technology worldwide. The company offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools, as well as tailor made tools and inserts and tooling systems; and mining and rock excavation equipment and tools, such as stationary and mobile crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, exploration drill rigs and tools, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools, rock drills, mining automation systems, bulk materials handling equipment, conveyor components, and parts and services, as well as breakers, demolition tools, and booms.

