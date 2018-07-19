FY2018 EPS Estimates for BHP Billiton plc Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group (BBL)

BHP Billiton plc (NYSE:BBL) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2018 earnings per share estimates for BHP Billiton in a report issued on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BHP Billiton’s FY2019 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BBL. ValuEngine cut BHP Billiton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BHP Billiton from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank upgraded BHP Billiton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Citigroup upgraded BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Billiton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BHP Billiton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of BHP Billiton opened at $44.22 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.19. BHP Billiton has a 52-week low of $33.58 and a 52-week high of $47.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBL. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 4,952,288 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $196,754,000 after purchasing an additional 394,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BHP Billiton during the 2nd quarter valued at $186,223,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,536,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $61,033,000 after purchasing an additional 31,739 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 624,085 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,151,000 after purchasing an additional 39,110 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Billiton by 2,272.4% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 611,404 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $24,291,000 after purchasing an additional 585,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.93% of the company’s stock.

About BHP Billiton

BHP Billiton Plc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company explores for copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical coal, thermal energy coal, and oil and gas properties.

