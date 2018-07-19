FY2018 EPS Estimates for American Tower Corp Decreased by KeyCorp (AMT)

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of American Tower in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, July 15th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $6.88 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s FY2019 earnings at $7.87 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($1.05). American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lowered shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Tower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.43.

American Tower opened at $141.38 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. American Tower has a 52-week low of $130.37 and a 52-week high of $155.28. The firm has a market cap of $62.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 19th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.28%.

In related news, Chairman James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.92, for a total value of $6,090,669.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 223,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,010,694.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $197,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in American Tower in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in American Tower in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

