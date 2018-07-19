FY2018 Earnings Estimate for Vale SA Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (VALE)

Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2018 EPS estimates for shares of Vale in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vale’s FY2019 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Vale had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 14.68%.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Macquarie lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Vale and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.45.

Shares of VALE opened at $13.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $69.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.64. Vale has a 12-month low of $8.97 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Vale in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Smithfield Trust Co. bought a new position in Vale in the second quarter worth about $121,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Vale in the first quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.81% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pallets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services, as well as engages in the provision of related railroad, port, and terminal logistics services.

