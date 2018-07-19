Frequency Electronics (FEIM) Given Daily Media Impact Rating of 0.19

Media headlines about Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern. Accern ranks the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Frequency Electronics earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the communications equipment provider an impact score of 47.1558087739412 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ FEIM traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.56. 46,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,688. Frequency Electronics has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $10.59.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

