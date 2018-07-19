Frenkel Topping Group (FEN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $35.00

Frenkel Topping Group Plc (LON:FEN)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 26815 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.10 ($0.48).

Separately, FinnCap cut their target price on shares of Frenkel Topping Group from GBX 65 ($0.86) to GBX 45 ($0.60) and set a “corporate” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th.

About Frenkel Topping Group

Frenkel Topping Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides independent financial advisory services primarily for personal injury and clinical negligence victims in the United Kingdom. It also offers wealth management and litigation support services. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

