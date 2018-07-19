Fred Alger Management Inc. Has $89.46 Million Stake in Everbridge Inc (EVBG)

Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its position in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,886,522 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,555 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Everbridge worth $89,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Denver Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Denver Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Everbridge by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $256,000. 88.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVBG. BidaskClub cut shares of Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.89.

In other Everbridge news, SVP Imad Mouline sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $110,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jaime Wallace Ellertson sold 219,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total transaction of $11,259,184.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,152 shares of company stock worth $32,699,517. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Everbridge traded up $1.10, hitting $50.78, during trading hours on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,140. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. Everbridge Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.56 and a fifty-two week high of $53.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.01 and a beta of 0.98.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 23.01% and a negative return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $30.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Everbridge Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States, Sweden, England, and China. The company offers Critical Event Management, a SaaS-based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification, which enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management, which enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

