Fred Alger Management Inc. Acquires 39,852 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN)

Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 974,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,852 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned about 0.55% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $91,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMRN. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 581.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,224,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,921 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,339,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,869,000 after buying an additional 249,738 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 187.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 263,571 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,368,000 after buying an additional 171,994 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,168,000 after buying an additional 119,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,809,000.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical traded down $1.04, hitting $101.65, on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 8,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,318. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.90. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $75.81 and a one year high of $104.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -151.63 and a beta of 1.66.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.08). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $373.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $836,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,593.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Mueller sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $312,927.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,519 shares of company stock worth $15,590,425. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $127.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Leerink Swann raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme that is used for the treatment of patients with mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Firdapse for Lambert Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome.

