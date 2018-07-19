Fred Alger Management Inc. Acquires 224,916 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Fred Alger Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,523,291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 224,916 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 2.0% of Fred Alger Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Fred Alger Management Inc. owned 0.10% of Alibaba Group worth $468,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,681,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $123,000. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 11,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 3,731 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $400,000. 37.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

BABA has been the subject of a number of research reports. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Alibaba Group to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays set a $220.00 target price on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.18.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $3.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $187.44. The company had a trading volume of 233,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,302,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.41, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a one year low of $147.50 and a one year high of $211.70.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $9.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.36 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 16.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.