Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) Position Boosted by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,991 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 6.7% in the second quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 26,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Jolley Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 12.9% in the second quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 132,817 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 10.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 337,713 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 30,904 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 395,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $12,681,000 after purchasing an additional 129,471 shares during the period. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% in the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 105,121 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine cut Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Franklin Resources from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.82.

Shares of Franklin Resources traded down $0.33, reaching $32.24, during trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The company had a trading volume of 66,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,249,064. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.28 and a 12-month high of $47.65. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Resources announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 80,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the closed-end fund to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

