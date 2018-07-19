Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Franklin Resources opened at $32.57 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Franklin Resources declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 80,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the closed-end fund to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

