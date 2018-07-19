Franklin Resources (BEN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect Franklin Resources to post earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter.
Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Franklin Resources to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Franklin Resources opened at $32.57 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Franklin Resources has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $47.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.56%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $57.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.82.
Franklin Resources Company Profile
Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.
