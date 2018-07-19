Franklin Electric (FELE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Franklin Electric is a global leader in the production and marketing of systems and components for the movement of water and automotive fuels. Franklin Electric has produced high-quality industrial pumps, filters and accessories. By introducing the new Little Giant PondWorks program, Franklin Electric now brings the same exceptional knowledge, experience, and quality to the recreational water gardening and outdoor living markets. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Monday, June 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Franklin Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.80.

NASDAQ:FELE opened at $46.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.59. Franklin Electric has a 52 week low of $37.60 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $295.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.73 million. Franklin Electric had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Franklin Electric will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $48,913.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven William Aikman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.02, for a total transaction of $138,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,056 shares of company stock valued at $274,952. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 5,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 82,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Franklin Electric by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franklin Electric

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

