Fox Run Management L.L.C. Increases Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 171.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 113.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 471 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.8% during the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,611 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $856,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,070 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Shares of HII stock opened at $228.64 on Thursday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1 year low of $197.05 and a 1 year high of $276.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.59). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 16.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.67, for a total value of $222,670.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,253.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $60,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 35,291 shares in the company, valued at $7,940,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,460 shares of company stock worth $535,902. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $328.00 to $301.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.