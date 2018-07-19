Fox Run Management L.L.C. Grows Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK)

Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 177.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,140 shares during the quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $721,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNK. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,317,000 after buying an additional 18,979 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $228,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 4th quarter worth $590,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 454,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,839,000 after purchasing an additional 15,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Cinemark by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 125,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 29,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark opened at $35.65 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.03 and a 1 year high of $44.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.11). Cinemark had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The firm had revenue of $780.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 8th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 7th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is presently 56.64%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CNK shares. Wedbush set a $47.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cinemark from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 3rd. Finally, Imperial Capital started coverage on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. It operates theatres in the United States, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 533 theatres and 5,959 screens.

