Foundry Partners LLC Increases Stake in AAR Corp. (AIR)

Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 348,133 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 38,598 shares during the quarter. AAR makes up 0.7% of Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in AAR were worth $16,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AAR by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in AAR by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter worth about $403,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in AAR by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in AAR by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,177 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after buying an additional 9,899 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AIR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of AAR in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AAR in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AAR to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.60.

AAR traded up $0.25, reaching $47.08, during mid-day trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,778. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $34.25 and a 12-month high of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 1.26.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.51 million. AAR had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 0.85%. AAR’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. research analysts predict that AAR Corp. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. AAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.76%.

About AAR

AAR CORP. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company's Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

