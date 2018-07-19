Flagstar Bancorp (FBC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Flagstar Bancorp earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the savings and loans company an impact score of 45.4986949636905 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Flagstar Bancorp traded down $0.04, hitting $33.62, during trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 7,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,790. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $29.61 and a 52 week high of $40.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.21.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.00 million. analysts anticipate that Flagstar Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FBC. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

In other Flagstar Bancorp news, COO Lee Matthew Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 71,911 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,682.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Schoels sold 8,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $270,560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,009,000 shares of company stock valued at $270,874,010 in the last quarter. 62.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

