First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (FTXO) Stake Increased by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF (NASDAQ:FTXO) by 6.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 193,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,567 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF were worth $5,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FTXO. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,917,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,649,000 after acquiring an additional 559,737 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 124.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 69,792 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 34.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 52,492 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Fairport LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $873,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 367,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 28,308 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF traded down $0.10, reaching $29.32, during trading hours on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,289. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has a one year low of $24.57 and a one year high of $32.44.

