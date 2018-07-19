First Republic Bank (FRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $771.45 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) will announce $771.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $793.50 million and the lowest is $762.00 million. First Republic Bank reported sales of $670.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 12th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.49 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.42 billion to $3.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Republic Bank.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Shares of NYSE FRC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $98.56. The company had a trading volume of 728,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.88. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $84.56 and a 52-week high of $105.52.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 25th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 16.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRC. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in First Republic Bank by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the second quarter valued at about $265,000. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.7% in the second quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas of the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, and passbook deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

