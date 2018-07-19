First of Long Island (FLIC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) will post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. Analysts expect First of Long Island to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 28.54%. The business had revenue of $28.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.77 million. On average, analysts expect First of Long Island to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

First of Long Island opened at $25.10 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a market cap of $626.08 million, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine lowered First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill lowered First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

In related news, insider Mark D. Curtis sold 5,029 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $128,340.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,309,278.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald L. Manfredonia sold 3,500 shares of First of Long Island stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,529 shares of company stock valued at $292,220. 4.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to privately owned businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as personal and non-personal money market and savings products.

