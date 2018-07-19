First Financial Bankshares (FFIN) vs. Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC) Head-To-Head Comparison

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ: FFIN) and Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial Bankshares $336.99 million 10.69 $120.37 million $1.70 31.32 Bank of Marin Bancorp $84.86 million 6.67 $15.97 million $3.28 24.73

First Financial Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Marin Bancorp. Bank of Marin Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Financial Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for First Financial Bankshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial Bankshares 1 5 0 0 1.83 Bank of Marin Bancorp 0 3 0 0 2.00

First Financial Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $43.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.31%. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a consensus target price of $75.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.70%. Given Bank of Marin Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bank of Marin Bancorp is more favorable than First Financial Bankshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.5% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of First Financial Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Bank of Marin Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial Bankshares has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bank of Marin Bancorp has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial Bankshares and Bank of Marin Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial Bankshares 36.61% 12.63% 1.62% Bank of Marin Bancorp 19.93% 8.30% 0.97%

Dividends

First Financial Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. First Financial Bankshares pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Bank of Marin Bancorp pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial Bankshares has raised its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Bank of Marin Bancorp has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial Bankshares beats Bank of Marin Bancorp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations. It also provides automated teller machines, drive-in and night deposit, safe deposit facilities, remote deposit capture, Internet banking, mobile banking, payroll cards, funds transmitting, and other customary commercial banking services. In addition, the company offers personal trust services, including wealth management, administration of estates, testamentary trusts, revocable and irrevocable trusts, and agency accounts; and securities brokerage services, as well as administers retirement and employee benefit accounts, such as 401(k) profit sharing plans and IRAs;. As of December 31, 2017, it had 69 financial centers in Texas, including Abilene, San Angelo, Weatherford, Cleburne, Conroe, Stephenville, Granbury, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Burleson, Cisco, Clyde, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, Fort Worth, Glen Rose, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, Southlake, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Willis, Willow Park, Kingwood, Fulshear, El Campo, and Palacios. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. was founded in 1890 and is based in Abilene, Texas.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services. It also provides commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as construction financing and home equity lines of credit. In addition, the company offers merchant card and cash management sweep services; credit cards; mobile deposit, remote deposit capture, automated clearing house, and image lockbox services, as well as wire transfers; fraud detection tools; cash management solutions; and valet pick-up service for non-cash deposits. Further, it provides wealth management and trust services comprising customized investment portfolio management, trust administration, estate settlement, and custody services, as well as 401(k) plan services; and automated teller machines, and telephone and Internet banking services. The company operates 23 offices in Marin, Sonoma, San Francisco, Napa, and Alameda counties. Bank of Marin Bancorp was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Novato, California.

