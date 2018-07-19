First Community (FCCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Community had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 8.75%.

Shares of First Community opened at $25.20 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Community has a twelve month low of $19.60 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a market cap of $190.78 million, a PE ratio of 23.12 and a beta of 0.65.

Get First Community alerts:

In other news, insider Michael C. Crapps sold 1,262 shares of First Community stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $29,026.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,508. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on FCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Community from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit, and Corporate.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for First Community Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Community and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.