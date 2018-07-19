First Choice Healthcare Solutions (FCHS) versus Natera (NTRA) Head to Head Analysis

First Choice Healthcare Solutions (OTCMKTS: FCHS) and Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get First Choice Healthcare Solutions alerts:

69.4% of Natera shares are held by institutional investors. 30.8% of First Choice Healthcare Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Natera shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has a beta of -0.55, meaning that its share price is 155% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natera has a beta of 2, meaning that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Natera, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Choice Healthcare Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Natera 0 0 6 0 3.00

First Choice Healthcare Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $2.50, suggesting a potential upside of 95.31%. Natera has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential downside of 15.50%. Given First Choice Healthcare Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Choice Healthcare Solutions is more favorable than Natera.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Natera’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Choice Healthcare Solutions $28.74 million 1.45 -$3.88 million ($0.15) -8.53 Natera $210.94 million 5.91 -$136.31 million ($2.40) -9.53

First Choice Healthcare Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Natera. Natera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Choice Healthcare Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares First Choice Healthcare Solutions and Natera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Choice Healthcare Solutions -12.79% -25.35% -15.86% Natera -58.84% -752.93% -66.23%

Summary

First Choice Healthcare Solutions beats Natera on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Choice Healthcare Solutions

First Choice Healthcare Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. Its network of non-physician-owned medical centers offer musculoskeletal and rehabilitative care services specializing in orthopaedics, spine surgery, interventional pain management, and ambulatory surgical care. The company also provides ancillary and diagnostic services comprising magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray, durable medical equipment, and physical/occupational therapy. In addition, it subleases 29,629 square feet of commercial office space to affiliated and nonaffiliated tenants. The company is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Natera

Natera, Inc., a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus typically with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle. The company also provides Anora Products of Conception test to analyze fetal chromosomes to understand the cause of miscarriage; and non-invasive paternity testing products to determine paternity by analyzing the fragments of fetal deoxyribonucleic acid in a pregnant mother's blood and a blood sample from the alleged father. In addition, it offers Constellation, a cloud-based software product that allows laboratory customers to gain access through the cloud to the company's algorithms and bioinformatics in order to validate and launch tests. The company offers products through its direct sales force, as well as through a network of approximately 70 laboratory and distribution partners in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Gene Security Network, Inc. and changed its name to Natera, Inc. in 2012. Natera, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Choice Healthcare Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.