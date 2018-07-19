Financial Survey: Bonanza Creek Energy (BCEI) & PDC Energy (PDCE)

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE: BCEI) and PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and PDC Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bonanza Creek Energy 0 2 1 0 2.33 PDC Energy 0 3 18 0 2.86

Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus target price of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 5.31%. PDC Energy has a consensus target price of $70.38, suggesting a potential upside of 15.39%. Given PDC Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PDC Energy is more favorable than Bonanza Creek Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and PDC Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bonanza Creek Energy 51.92% 7.13% 6.00% PDC Energy -19.50% 1.47% 0.83%

Risk and Volatility

Bonanza Creek Energy has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PDC Energy has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bonanza Creek Energy and PDC Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bonanza Creek Energy $192.12 million 3.80 -$2.36 million N/A N/A PDC Energy $921.62 million 4.37 -$127.50 million ($3.48) -17.53

Bonanza Creek Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PDC Energy.

Summary

Bonanza Creek Energy beats PDC Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of onshore oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. The company's oil and liquids-weighted assets are located primarily in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado; and the Dorcheat Macedonia Field in southern Arkansas. It also owns and operates oil-producing assets in the McKamie Patton Field in southern Arkansas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had proved reserves of 102.0 MMBoe. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc., an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 452.9 million barrels of crude oil equivalent of proved reserves; and owned an interest in approximately 2,900 gross productive wells. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc. in June 2012. PDC Energy, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.