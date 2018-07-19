Financial Contrast: Ultra Petroleum (UPL) and Rwe Ag Sp (RWEOY)

Ultra Petroleum (NASDAQ: UPL) and Rwe Ag Sp (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ultra Petroleum alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultra Petroleum and Rwe Ag Sp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Petroleum 1 1 0 0 1.50 Rwe Ag Sp 1 3 2 1 2.43

Ultra Petroleum currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential downside of 47.09%. Given Ultra Petroleum’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ultra Petroleum is more favorable than Rwe Ag Sp.

Dividends

Rwe Ag Sp pays an annual dividend of $1.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Ultra Petroleum does not pay a dividend. Rwe Ag Sp pays out 55.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Rwe Ag Sp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Petroleum 35.07% -24.19% 15.96% Rwe Ag Sp 3.04% 6.04% 0.97%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ultra Petroleum and Rwe Ag Sp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Petroleum $891.87 million 0.42 $177.14 million $2.03 0.93 Rwe Ag Sp $52.50 billion 0.30 $2.20 billion $2.36 10.78

Rwe Ag Sp has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Petroleum. Ultra Petroleum is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rwe Ag Sp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of Rwe Ag Sp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Ultra Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Ultra Petroleum has a beta of 1.68, indicating that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rwe Ag Sp has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rwe Ag Sp beats Ultra Petroleum on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ultra Petroleum Company Profile

Ultra Petroleum Corp., an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, operation, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal business activities are developing its natural gas reserves in the Green River Basin of southwest Wyoming?the Pinedale and Jonah fields; and its oil reserves in the Uinta Basin in northeast Utah. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in approximately 112,000 gross acres in Wyoming. It also owns approximately 8,000 net acres in the Uinta Basin in Utah. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Rwe Ag Sp Company Profile

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat. It is also involved in the supply and trade of power, gas, coal, freight, oil, weather derivatives, biomass, emissions certificates, and renewable energies; and construction of battery storage facilities. RWE Aktiengesellschaft manages electricity distribution networks; and gas distribution networks. The company offers its products and services to residential and commercial customers, industrial and corporate customers, and distributors in Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, the United Kingdom, and Eastern Europe. It serves approximately 15.9 million electricity customers and approximately 6.6 million gas customers; and has a power generation capacity of approximately 40,000 megawatts. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Essen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.