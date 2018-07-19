Financial Contrast: LightPath Technologies (LPTH) and Intel (INTC)

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ: LPTH) and Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LightPath Technologies and Intel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00 Intel 4 14 25 0 2.49

LightPath Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 15.23%. Intel has a consensus price target of $56.06, indicating a potential upside of 8.27%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Intel.

Risk and Volatility

LightPath Technologies has a beta of -0.39, indicating that its share price is 139% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intel has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.2% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.9% of Intel shares are held by institutional investors. 12.7% of LightPath Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Intel shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Intel pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. LightPath Technologies does not pay a dividend. Intel pays out 34.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Intel has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Intel’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LightPath Technologies $28.37 million 2.32 $7.70 million $0.38 6.74 Intel $62.76 billion 3.86 $9.60 billion $3.46 14.95

Intel has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. LightPath Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares LightPath Technologies and Intel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LightPath Technologies 24.61% 26.31% 17.85% Intel 17.32% 25.41% 14.14%

Summary

Intel beats LightPath Technologies on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

LightPath Technologies Company Profile

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, GRADIUM glass lenses, and other optical materials used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in various industries, including defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and China, as well as through distributors and channel partners in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells computer, networking, data storage, and communication platforms worldwide. The company operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. Its platforms are used in notebooks, desktops, and wireless and wired connectivity products; enterprise, cloud, and communication infrastructure market segments; and retail, automotive, industrial, and various other embedded applications. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products. It also provides NAND flash memory products primarily used in solid-state drives; and programmable semiconductors and related products for communications, data center, industrial, military, and automotive markets. In addition, the company develops computer vision and machine learning, data analysis, localization, and mapping for advanced driver assistance systems and autonomous driving. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, industrial and communication equipment manufacturers, and cloud service providers. The company was founded in 1968 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

