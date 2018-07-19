Financial Contrast: American Assets Trust (AAT) vs. WP Carey (WPC)

American Assets Trust (NYSE: AAT) and WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Dividends

Get American Assets Trust alerts:

American Assets Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. WP Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. American Assets Trust pays out 56.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. WP Carey pays out 77.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. WP Carey has raised its dividend for 17 consecutive years. WP Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

American Assets Trust has a beta of 0.41, meaning that its stock price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WP Carey has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.2% of American Assets Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.5% of WP Carey shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of American Assets Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of WP Carey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Assets Trust and WP Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Assets Trust 1 0 3 0 2.50 WP Carey 1 3 1 0 2.00

American Assets Trust currently has a consensus target price of $40.75, suggesting a potential upside of 6.65%. WP Carey has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.04%. Given WP Carey’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe WP Carey is more favorable than American Assets Trust.

Profitability

This table compares American Assets Trust and WP Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Assets Trust 6.60% 2.52% 0.95% WP Carey 38.04% 8.33% 3.44%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Assets Trust and WP Carey’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Assets Trust $314.98 million 5.73 $40.13 million $1.92 19.90 WP Carey $848.30 million 8.36 $277.28 million $5.30 12.52

WP Carey has higher revenue and earnings than American Assets Trust. WP Carey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than American Assets Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

WP Carey beats American Assets Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc. is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii. The company's retail portfolio comprises approximately 3.2 million rentable square feet, and its office portfolio comprises approximately 2.6 million square feet. In addition, the company owns one mixed-use property (including approximately 97,000 rentable square feet of retail space and a 369-room all-suite hotel) and 2,112 multifamily units. In 2011, the company was formed to succeed to the real estate business of American Assets, Inc., a privately held corporation founded in 1967 and, as such, has significant experience, long-standing relationships and extensive knowledge of its core markets, submarkets and asset classes. For additional information, please visit www.americanassetstrust.com.

About WP Carey

Celebrating its 45th anniversary, W. P. Carey Inc. is a leading internally-managed net lease REIT that provides long-term sale-leaseback and build-to-suit financing solutions primarily for companies in the U.S. and Europe. At December 31, 2017, the Company had an enterprise value of approximately $11.5 billion. In addition to its owned portfolio of diversified global real estate, W. P. Carey manages a series of investment programs. Its corporate finance-focused credit and real estate underwriting process is a constant that has been successfully leveraged across a wide variety of industries and property types. Furthermore, its portfolio of long-term leases with creditworthy tenants has an established history of generating stable cash flows, enabling it to deliver consistent and rising dividend income to investors for over four decades. www.wpcarey.com.

Receive News & Ratings for American Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.