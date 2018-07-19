Financial Comparison: Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) and Exponent (EXPO)

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) and Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

92.8% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Exponent shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Booz Allen Hamilton shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Exponent shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Booz Allen Hamilton pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Exponent pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Booz Allen Hamilton pays out 37.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Exponent pays out 48.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Booz Allen Hamilton has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Exponent has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Booz Allen Hamilton is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Booz Allen Hamilton has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Exponent has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Exponent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Booz Allen Hamilton 4.94% 52.82% 8.36% Exponent 12.52% 19.47% 13.37%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and Exponent, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Booz Allen Hamilton 0 3 6 0 2.67 Exponent 0 0 2 0 3.00

Booz Allen Hamilton presently has a consensus target price of $46.78, indicating a potential upside of 0.84%. Exponent has a consensus target price of $23.88, indicating a potential downside of 52.58%. Given Booz Allen Hamilton’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Booz Allen Hamilton is more favorable than Exponent.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Booz Allen Hamilton and Exponent’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Booz Allen Hamilton $6.17 billion 1.08 $305.11 million $2.01 23.08 Exponent $347.80 million 7.53 $41.30 million $1.07 47.06

Booz Allen Hamilton has higher revenue and earnings than Exponent. Booz Allen Hamilton is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Exponent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Booz Allen Hamilton beats Exponent on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations. It also provides analytics services, which focuses on delivering transformational solutions in the areas of decision analytics, including operations research and cost estimation; automation; and data science, which include predictive modeling and machine learning, as well as new or emerging areas, such as deep learning and artificial intelligence. In addition, the company delivers engineering services and solutions to define, develop, implement, sustain, and modernize complex physical systems, such as the launch and test range system for the U.S. air force space command or the flush air data systems for NASA; and provides cyber risk management solutions, such as prevention, detection, and cost effectiveness. Further, it offers technical solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, industrial structures, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, statistical and data sciences, thermal sciences, and vehicle analysis. The Environmental and Health segment offers services in the areas of chemical regulation and food safety, ecological and biological sciences, environmental and earth sciences, and health sciences. The company offers approximately 90 different technical disciplines to solve complicated issues facing industry and government. It serves clients in chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, food, beverage and nutrition, government, life sciences, insurance, manufacturing, technology, industrial equipment, transportation, and other sectors of the economy. The company was formerly known as The Failure Group, Inc. and changed its name to Exponent, Inc. in 1998. Exponent, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

