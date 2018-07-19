Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.40

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.

FRGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Fiesta Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $169.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Fiesta Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,508,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 377,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 41,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

About Fiesta Restaurant Group

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

