Fiesta Restaurant Group (FRGI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $30.40

Fiesta Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:FRGI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.40 and last traded at $30.50, with a volume of 2568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.95.
FRGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $803.94 million, a PE ratio of 50.92 and a beta of 0.46.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,486,988 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $64,508,000 after buying an additional 11,581 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 39.5% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,325,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,512,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares during the period. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 377,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,981,000 after buying an additional 58,932 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 88.8% during the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 240,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,454,000 after buying an additional 113,234 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 22.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,257,000 after buying an additional 41,603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.
About Fiesta Restaurant Group
Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer citrus marinated, fire-grilled chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.
