Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) Shares Bought by Epstein & White Financial LLC

Epstein & White Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 265,650 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,090 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF accounts for approximately 9.6% of Epstein & White Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Epstein & White Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $12,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FBND. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 101.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 11,273 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $680,000.

FBND traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 8,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,961. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $50.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 28th were issued a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Fidelity Total Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%.

