FGL (FG) Now Covered by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FGL (NYSE:FG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of FGL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FGL in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. FGL has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

FGL stock opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FGL has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

FGL (NYSE:FG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.31 million. analysts predict that FGL will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter worth approximately $130,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of FGL during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter worth approximately $180,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of FGL during the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. 68.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FGL Holdings, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance products and annuities in the United States. The company offers deferred annuities, including fixed indexed annuity contracts and fixed rate annuity contracts; immediate annuities; and life insurance products. It also provides life and annuity reinsurance services, such as reinsurance on asset intensive, long duration life, and annuity liabilities.

