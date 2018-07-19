Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (FNHC) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

According to Zacks, “FedNat Holding Company operates as a holding company. It provides insurance underwriting, distribution, claims processing and premium financing services through its subsidiaries. The company underwrites non-standard and standard personal automobile insurance and mobile home property and casualty insurance. FedNat Holding Company, formerly known as Federated National Holding Company, is based in Florida, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FNHC. BidaskClub cut Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Federated National Holding Co Common Stock from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

FNHC stock opened at $23.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.10. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $24.37.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock (NASDAQ:FNHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $90.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.20 million. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 3.40%. analysts predict that Federated National Holding Co Common Stock will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 31st. Federated National Holding Co Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNHC. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 22,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 41.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 49,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 14,528 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 10.7% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 51,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 21.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,908 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Federated National Holding Co Common Stock by 94.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 72,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the period. 57.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federated National Holding Co Common Stock Company Profile

Federated National Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in insurance underwriting, distribution, and claims processing business in the United States. The company underwrites homeowner's multi-peril, personal automobile, commercial general liability, federal flood, and other lines of insurance.

