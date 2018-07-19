Favorable Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Iclick Interactive Asia Group (ICLK) Share Price

News stories about Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Iclick Interactive Asia Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the company an impact score of 44.6710956374202 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group traded up $0.27, reaching $6.79, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. The stock had a trading volume of 242,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.82. Iclick Interactive Asia Group has a 52 week low of $5.03 and a 52 week high of $11.40.

Iclick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $35.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.86 million. equities analysts forecast that Iclick Interactive Asia Group will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ICLK. Benchmark began coverage on Iclick Interactive Asia Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iclick Interactive Asia Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 31st.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company offers mobile audience solutions, which are non-search engine marketing solutions designed to identify, engage, and activate audience on mobile apps, and monitor and measure the results of online marketing activities on such channels; and other solutions that focuses on identifying, engaging, and activating audience on non-mobile app content distribution channels comprising PC banner displays, PC video advertisements, and search engine marketing.

