Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Kayne Anderson Acquisition (KAACU) Share Price

News stories about Kayne Anderson Acquisition (NASDAQ:KAACU) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Kayne Anderson Acquisition earned a news sentiment score of 0.27 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 45.0491384811742 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Kayne Anderson Acquisition opened at $10.27 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Kayne Anderson Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $11.18.

Kayne Anderson Acquisition Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The Company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The Company intends to focus its search for a target business in the energy industry.

