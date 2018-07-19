Fair Isaac Co. (FICO) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 55.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 317,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,300,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 207,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,806,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 161.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,436,000 after acquiring an additional 106,443 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 92,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,240,000 after acquiring an additional 63,058 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fair Isaac opened at $206.24 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $131.52 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.57. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 34.23% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $257.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fair Isaac from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, insider James M. Wehmann sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.32, for a total transaction of $4,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,726 shares in the company, valued at $22,528,942.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Rey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.61, for a total transaction of $863,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,826.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,621 shares of company stock valued at $7,879,029. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

