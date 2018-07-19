Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Has $51.92 Million Stake in American Tower Corp (AMT)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 360,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $51,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $182,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $197,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $203,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in American Tower during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter worth about $225,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower traded up $0.30, reaching $141.68, during midday trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. 104,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,936,992. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.77. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $130.37 and a 1-year high of $155.28.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.05). The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 19th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 18th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $162.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.43.

In other American Tower news, CEO James D. Taiclet, Jr. sold 43,843 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $5,942,041.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,227 shares in the company, valued at $30,253,955.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,529 shares of company stock valued at $18,287,354. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 160,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the ?Earnings Materials? and ?Company & Industry Resources? sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

