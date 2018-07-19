Factory Mutual Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)

Factory Mutual Insurance Co. reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 75.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214,700 shares during the quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $10,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,183,978,000 after acquiring an additional 242,785 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,789,721 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,222,000 after acquiring an additional 736,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,039,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $284,599,000 after acquiring an additional 5,466 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550,377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $216,309,000 after acquiring an additional 129,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 934,768 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $130,419,000 after acquiring an additional 36,873 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

In other news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.02, for a total value of $932,526.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 121,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,051,039. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $825,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,249 shares of company stock valued at $31,802,645 in the last ninety days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.65.

Edwards Lifesciences traded up $0.46, reaching $150.27, during midday trading on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. 36,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,052,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 52 week low of $100.20 and a 52 week high of $155.22.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $938.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.69 million. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 17.36%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies to treat structural heart disease and critically ill patients in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic heart valves and related delivery systems for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

Further Reading: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.