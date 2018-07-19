Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB) Holdings Cut by Boulegeris Investments Inc.

Boulegeris Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 35.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,580 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Boulegeris Investments Inc.’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 358.4% in the fourth quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 573 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Goodman Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Risk Paradigm Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 655 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook Inc. Common Stock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $209.36 on Thursday. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a one year low of $149.02 and a one year high of $210.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 25th. The social networking company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.44. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $11.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook, Inc. Common Stock news, VP David B. Fischer sold 5,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total transaction of $822,439.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 324,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total value of $54,069,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,356,366 shares of company stock valued at $3,095,873,061 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. ValuEngine cut Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.59.

About Facebook, Inc. Common Stock

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

Read More: Should you buy a closed-end mutual fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook Inc. Common Stock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.