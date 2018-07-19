Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on XOG. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Extraction Oil & Gas from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 6th. TheStreet downgraded Extraction Oil & Gas from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets set a $19.00 price target on Extraction Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Extraction Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, May 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.77.

Extraction Oil & Gas opened at $13.92 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 464.00 and a beta of 1.16. Extraction Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.42.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $230.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.76 million. Extraction Oil & Gas had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 156.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,245 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,230 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,859 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,771 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 6,218 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Extraction Oil & Gas by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 179,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had approximately 171,400 net acres of contiguous acreage blocks in the productive areas of the DJ Basin; held approximately 183,300 net acres outside of the Core DJ Basin; had estimated proved reserves of approximately 292.7 MMBoe; and had 1,300 gross producing wells.

