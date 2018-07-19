Expedia Group Inc (EXPE) Shares Bought by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 41,837 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA grew its position in Expedia Group by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 7,007 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management LLC now owns 12,081 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,042,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Expedia Group by 251.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,569 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Expedia Group by 1,048.3% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 13,160 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 12,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.25.

Shares of Expedia Group traded up $0.80, reaching $128.29, during midday trading on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. 48,223 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,088,420. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.09. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $98.52 and a 12 month high of $161.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 26th. The online travel company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.53). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

