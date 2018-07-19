Exane Derivatives Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (EWY)

Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 1,851.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,847 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up about 1.9% of Exane Derivatives’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $10,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 23.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 532,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,182,000 after buying an additional 100,926 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.4% during the first quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 232,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,535,000 after buying an additional 29,265 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 226.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 137,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,377,000 after buying an additional 95,424 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the first quarter worth about $9,590,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 126,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,497,000 after buying an additional 46,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $65.52. 231,384 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,068,101. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $79.07.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

