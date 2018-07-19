Exane Derivatives Purchases 1,259 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC)

Exane Derivatives increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 4.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 239.8% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 3,495.5% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

Shares of Omnicom Group traded down $0.69, hitting $69.91, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com. 201,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,199,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.91. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.06. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.92% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OMC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Omnicom Group to $75.00 and set a “$70.60” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.50.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. The company offers a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. Its services comprises advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communication, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and instore design services.

