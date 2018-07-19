Exane Derivatives Buys Shares of 136,816 Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (VIPS)

Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 136,816 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Vipshop by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 4,816 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Vipshop by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 203,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $181,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vipshop in the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Vipshop by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on VIPS shares. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Vipshop from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.85.

Shares of Vipshop traded down $0.09, reaching $9.94, during midday trading on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 90,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,558,467. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.24. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $19.14.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 14th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.64 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vipshop Profile

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men shoes for casual and formal occasions; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

